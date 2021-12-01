Khairy: Malaysia to bar travellers from countries with Omicron cases

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin says Malaysia will temporarily deny entry to travellers from countries with confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Malaysia will temporarily deny entry to travellers from countries with confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

The minister said 18 countries have already reported cases of the new variant of concern.

Global health authorities have expressed concern over the Omicron variant whose high number of mutations could allow it to evade existing immunity to Covid-19.

No cases of the variant have been reported in Malaysia yet.

