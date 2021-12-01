FT minister declares this Friday a public holiday after KL City FC’s win in Malaysia Cup

In a brief statement today, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said the government has agreed to gazette this coming Friday as a public holiday for Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim has announced that this Friday, December 3, is a public holiday for the Federal Territories.

In a brief statement today, Shahidan stated that the government has agreed to gazette this coming Friday as a public holiday for Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.

The holiday is to celebrate Kuala Lumpur City FC’s victory over Johor Darul Ta’zim in the Malaysia Cup last night, winning the title after 32 years, with the last title won in 1989.

KL City FC scored 2-0 over JDT, when Zhafri Yahya and team captain Paulo Josue both scored a goal for their team.

The match was held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium with over 20,000 fans in attendance.