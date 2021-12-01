Finance Ministry: Price of RON97 petrol three sen lower, RON95 and diesel unchanged

MoF in a statement, however, said the retail price of RON95 petrol and diesel remains unchanged at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively for the period. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The retail price of RON97 petrol will be reduced by three sen from RM3.05 per litre to RM3.02 per litre from December 2 to 8, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) said today.

MoF in a statement, however, said the retail price of RON95 petrol and diesel remains unchanged at RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively for the period.

It said the prices were set based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM).

“To cushion consumers from global oil price increases, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the APM market price for RON95 and diesel has increased beyond the current ceiling price,” said MoF.

It said the government would continue to monitor the impact of changes in global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and wellbeing of the people. — Bernama