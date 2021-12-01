Deputy minister dismisses need to rebrand Sabah, Sarawak as ‘mainland Malaysia’

Hanifah said the government is of the view that the existing term of East Malaysia as provided by law is adequate. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The proposal to brand Sabah and Sarawak as mainland Malaysia will not have any positive impact on the two states, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib.

She said the government is of the view that the existing term of East Malaysia as provided by law is adequate.

Based on studies done by the Attorney General’s Chambers, the term mainland Malaysia had never been used in the Federal Constitution and other laws.

“Such a branding will not result in anything because it is only for easy reference, and will not add to or subtract whatever privileges enjoyed by any states,” she said during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

She was answering a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Madius Tangau (Upko-Tuaran) on whether the government intends to look into branding Sabah and Sarawak as Mainland Malaysia as the Federation of Malaya has long been named as Peninsular Malaysia.

She said the existing laws use terms like East Malaysia and Peninsular Malaysia to describe regions of the country.

Furthermore, the proposed amendments to Article 1(2) under the Constitutional (Amendment) Bill 2021, if approved, would restore the term Borneo states to refer to Sabah and Sarawak, she added.

The Bill was tabled for first reading on Nov 3 and is expected to be tabled for second reading in the current session of the Dewan Rakyat. — Bernama