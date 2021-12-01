Armed Forces chief says Malbatt preparedness level, mission not affected by Covid-19

Members of the Malaysia MALBATT 850-8 battalion who will join the United Nations Interim Force (Unifil) in Lebanon are seen at the Subang air base, Shah Alam on October 1, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PORT DICKSON, Dec 1 — The Covid-19 outbreak has not affected the level of alertness of Malaysian Battalion (Malbatt) peacekeepers to carry out missions in Lebanon, said Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) Chief, Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

Affendi said that the situation of Covid-19 infection among military personnel was currently under control, through preventive measures and adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs), which effectively reduced infection among personnel.

“We are taking more effective measures to curb the spread of infection among personnel. While stationed there (Lebanon), there were also members who were infected with Covid-19, but it did not affect the mission,” he said.

He said this to reporters at a press conference after the Parade of Disbandment and Conferment of the United Nations Service Medal Awards, which was also attended by Army Chief Gen Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain.

Commenting on the Omicron variant, he said that the MAF was always ready to face any eventuality in an effort to help the country deal with the spread of the virus. — Bernama