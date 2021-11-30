Rejang Medical Centre plans to build a new branch in Sibu

SIBU, Nov 30 — Rejang Medical Centre (RMC) plans to build a new medical centre with better facilities to meet the growing medical needs of the people in Sibu and the area around the Rajang basin.

Its chief executive officer (CEO), Dr John Tang said the new centre to be built on an RM150 million plot of land in Jalan Dr Wong Soon Kai, here, would accommodate 200 beds.

“It is time for RMC to build a bigger and better medical centre after its 20 years of establishment here in line with the progress in the medical field, and the higher public expectations of the services provided.”

He said this during a briefing on the project for Sarawak Public Health and Housing Assistant Minister, Dr Annuar Rapaee at the RMC today.

Meanwhile, the project chairman, Dr Peter Tang said the new centre would provide services such as cardiology, angiography, neurology and neurosurgery, oncology with radiotherapy and chemotherapy, besides specialised medical, gynaecology and surgical services.

“These are the additional services to our current medical services at the existing RMC. There will also be expanded support services, including a day treatment centre for oncology patients, a new rehabilitation centre with physiotherapists, occupational and speech therapists, as well as a haemodialysis centre with 50 to 60 machines,” he added.

However, the project implementation is still awaiting approval from the Sarawak Planning Authority (SPA).

Speaking to reporters later, Dr Annuar stressed that private hospitals played a vital role in healthcare services, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama