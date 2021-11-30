Negri Sembilan records non-revenue receipts of RM51m as of Oct 31, says mentri besar

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun says the Negri Sembilan government recorded total non-revenue receipts of RM51 million or 82.5 per cent of the targeted budget from January 1 to October 31. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Nov 30 ― The Negri Sembilan government recorded total non-revenue receipts of RM51 million or 82.5 per cent of the targeted budget from January 1 to October 31, the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) was told today.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said of the total, RM47.7 million was received from the federal government involving the allocation for headcounts worth RM18.7 million and 50 per cent of the department's operating expenses under the combined list (RM21 million).

“It also includes allocation of service costs for the implementation of federal projects by the state (RM7.4 million) and tourism tax (RM545,896).

Besides that, non-revenue receipts were also obtained through loan repayments by state statutory bodies of RM1.5 million involving the Negeri Sembilan State Development Corporation (RM723,714), Mentri Besar Negri Sembilan (Incorporation) (RM543,907) and Seremban City Council (RM200,000),” he said.

He was replying to a question from Datuk Shamshulkahar Mohd Deli (BN-Serting) during a question and answer session at the Negri Sembilan DUN sitting here on the amount of non-revenue receipts from government agencies for the period from January to October this year.

However, Aminuddin, who is also the Sikamat assemblyman, said the state government was not expected to receive payment for the additional revenue of RM7.5 million due to the federal government's cash liquidity problems. ― Bernama