Sabah Bersatu machinery needs new approach in next GE campaign, says Ronald

The logo of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) is seen in this file picture taken December 29, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

BELURAN, Nov 28 — The election machinery of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in Sabah needs to be creative in campaigning to face the next general election in the Covid-19 era, said its vice-president Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee.

Citing the online campaigning in the recent Melaka state election as an example, he said this approach may be more challenging for the party in Sabah as internet access is still poor, especially in rural areas.

“Now it is very important (when GE has not been called) for the election machinery of each party to reach out to voters.

“The Beluran Bersatu division now has 104 branches and more than 8,000 members who can take advantage of the time available to reach out to the people, especially voters,” the Beluran Bersatu division chief told reporters after opening its annual meeting here today.

Ronald, who is also the Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries, said although Beluran Bersatu had strengths at the grassroots, the online campaign approach also needed to be adopted and given attention by every level of the election machinery. — Bernama