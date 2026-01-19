SERDANG, Jan 19 — Economic issues and the future of national education will be the focus of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tomorrow, as he is scheduled to explain the current economic situation in the Dewan Rakyat before launching the country’s new education plan in Putrajaya.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the education plan has been introduced as a comprehensive effort to enhance the standard and quality of the national education system.

“Tomorrow in Parliament I will explain a little about the economic issues and after that launch the education plan for our country so that the quality of education can be improved,” he said when delivering his address at the Asean-Malaysia 2025 Chairmanship appreciation ceremony here today.

Yesterday, the media reported that the government will launch the National Education Plan (RPN) 2026-2035, a strategic national education blueprint that covers the entire education ecosystem, from school level to higher education.

The RPN, jointly led by the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) and the Ministry of Education (KPM), will be launched by the Prime Minister at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC).

KPT and KPM, in a joint statement today, said the launch reflects the Madani government’s commitment to strengthening a quality, inclusive and globally competitive education system.

Anwar also stressed that national development must be grounded in clear policies, while abuses of power and corruption must be eradicated entirely.

“Policies must be clear, including where we are heading economically. A developed economy elevates the nation’s standing.

“The benefits will go to the people… the returns from investments amounting to hundreds of billions can be channelled back to the people,” he said.

Also present were the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and other Cabinet members.

Others in attendance included Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Public Service director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz and ministry secretaries-general.

At the event, Anwar also presented appreciation plaques to all ministries, departments and parties involved in making the ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 a success. — Bernama