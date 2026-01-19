GEORGE TOWN, Jan 19 — The late actress Nadia Kesuma was buried in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after the subuh (dawn) prayer at 5.44am local time today.

Her husband, Prof Dr Muhammad Kamarul Kabilan Abdullah, confirmed the burial to Bernama, saying the body was washed by their children, including Sarah and friends of the late actress, prayed over and that he personally led the funeral prayer.

Muhammad Kamarul, 57, a lecturer at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), had earlier announced that Nadia Kesuma passed away at 8.07am on Thursday after being reported missing.

He and their daughter flew to Jeddah at 5.35pm yesterday to complete all funeral arrangements at King Fahad Hospital, including documentation and the retrieval of the late actress’s personal belongings.

Nadia Kesuma had been on an Umrah-London-Paris tour package with 21 other pilgrims and departed from KLIA at 1.48am on Tuesday. — Bernama