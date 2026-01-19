SERDANG, Jan 19 — The Royal Address of His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia will be implemented rigorously by the Madani government, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Finance Minister said His Majesty’s Royal Address at the Opening Ceremony of the First Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 15th Parliament today was clear.

“(The King’s Address) is clear and good, (the government) will implement it firmly,” he told reporters briefly after speaking at the Asean-Malaysia 2025 Chairmanship appreciation ceremony here today.

Sultan Ibrahim expressed his steadfastness by ordering that corruption practices be fought on a large scale, and that no one should be protected from legal action.

His Majesty said efforts to combat corruption should not only focus on the recipients of corruption, but rather the bribe givers, agents or any parties who abet must also be investigated with strict action taken.

In addition, Sultan Ibrahim said the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) which began this year must focus on the well-being of the people, especially in the fields of education, housing, health and public transport.

His Majesty also stressed that the education system must continue to be strengthened as the foundation for building the nation, its identity and the future of the country. — Bernama