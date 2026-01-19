HONG KONG, Jan 19 — Hong Kong martial artist and actor Bruce Leung, also known as Leung Siu-lung, has died at the age of 77.

Hong Kong media reported that Leung died on January 14 from unspecified causes with a farewell ceremony scheduled for January 26 in Shenzhen’s Longgang district, according to a report in Singapore’s CNA.

Leung was a prominent figure in martial arts cinema before retiring in the 1980s, starring in films such as The Dragon Lives Again (1977) and Magnificent Bodyguards (1978) alongside Jackie Chan.

He later returned to the spotlight in 2004 as the villain “Beast” in Kung Fu Hustle, directed by Stephen Chow, earning renewed popularity among younger audiences.

Following news of his death, a farewell message written by Leung and dated January 14 was posted on his Douyin account, in which he said he had gone “to a very, very faraway place to make a film” and asked fans to “live well on my behalf”.

Paying tribute, Jackie Chan said he was shocked by the news, writing: “For a moment, I couldn’t — and didn’t want to — believe it”.

Chan also praised Leung’s lifelong mastery of traditional martial arts and his lasting contributions to film.