SERDANG, Jan 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed his deep appreciation to all parties who contributed to the success of Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship 2025, throughout last year.

Anwar said that all personnel involved, including security forces, government servants and cleaning staff, had worked tirelessly to uphold Malaysia’s good name on the international stage.

“Starting from the cleaning staff to the cultural arts performances presented during the ASEAN Summit 2025, everything was truly enchanting.

“The PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) demonstrated outstanding professionalism in managing the event, without a single incident that disrupted the summit, as did the Customs (Royal Malaysian Customs Department), the Immigration (Immigration Department), private security personnel and others.

“What I want to say is that the task was indeed heavy, but I did not feel the burden when I saw that, although the briefing ended at 11.30 pm, officers from the security forces, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) were still at their posts past midnight.

“Similarly, all other ministries, regardless of the time, showed unwavering commitment, with no one appearing tired or exhausted, as all served for the sake of Allah to elevate Malaysia on the world stage,” he said in his speech at the Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship Appreciation Ceremony, here.

Also present were the Prime Minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail; Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof; Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan; Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, and other Cabinet ministers.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar; Public Service director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz; and secretaries-general of ministries.

Anwar said that the consensus and unity shown by all parties, across races, religions and ministries, proved that success could be achieved through teamwork and cooperation.

Apart from the country’s peace and stability, he also wanted Malaysia to be recognised for its ability to manage the economy, the use of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the adoption of new energy, as well as international trade and investment.

“People will not engage with or respect us if we continue to bicker over divisions within parties, races or states. Politics and the country must remain peaceful and stable.

“We do not want people to come merely to watch cultural performances or enjoy a warm reception, clean and well organised country. We also want them to see how we manage the economy, and how united we are as a nation,” he said.

“This involves what I associate with clear policies, firm and clean leadership, and good governance, where abuse of power and corruption must be eradicated,” he said.

At the same time, he stressed that the success in fulfilling responsibilities as Asean Chair last year should not lead to complacency among all parties, but should instead spur them to work harder, and be more accountable to the country.

“Because what is more important than international recognition is our ability to strengthen and improve the economy, and safeguard the well-being of our people,” he said.

Apart from that, he said that Malaysia’s role as Asean Chair also demonstrated to the world that the country not only seeks friendship with powerful and wealthy nations such as China and the United States, but also cares about its less developed neighbour, Timor-Leste.

Last October, Timor-Leste was officially admitted as the 11th member of Asean after depositing its Instrument of Accession to the Asean Charter and the Treaty on the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ), at the 47th ASsean Summit in Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama