Responding to bomb threat in Bangsar, police confirms suitcase left near Jalan Telawi didn’t contain explosives

The police received a call from a member of the public that a suitcase had been left beside a public trash bin outside a bicycle shop on Jalan Telawi about 4.15pm yesterday. — Picture courtesy of Brickfields police

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — A bomb disposal squad was deployed to investigate a suitcase abandoned in a high traffic area of the posh Bangsar enclave yesterday, city police confirmed today.

Fortunately, the bomb threat turned out to be just a scare as the bag was empty, Brickfields police chief Assistant Commissioner Amihizam Abdul Shukor said in a statement.

He related that an officer from the Pantai police station received a call from a member of the public that a suitcase had been left beside a public trash bin outside a bicycle shop on Jalan Telawi about 4.15pm yesterday.

“Acting on the first information received, a bomb disposal unit and K-9 unit from the Kuala Lumpur contingent headquarters conducted an inspection for suspected explosives within the bag.

“However, there was no such indication inside the bag left behind by the suspect,” Amihizam said.

He added that close-circuit television footage of the area only showed the lower body of the person who abandoned the suitcase. The image captured by CCTV was of a person wearing shorts as only the legs could be seen.

He urged those who witnessed the incident to present themselves at the nearest police station so information could be recorded.

He also advised members of the public not to panic if they came across any suspicious object and to instead relay the information to the authorities.