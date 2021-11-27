Sabah CM: RM25m for Kota Belud development this year

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor speaks during an interview with Bernama at his office in Kota Kinabalu on September 15, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA BELUD, Nov 27 — The Sabah and federal governments have allocated nearly RM25 million to implement development and basic amenities projects in Kota Belud this year, said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

He said under the State Budget 2021, a total of RM17.07 million was allocated to the district office as part of plans to ensure the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) objectives could be achieved while the federal government channelled a further RM7.9 million to the district office.

“The government will continue to implement various development programmes for the benefit of the people in the district,” he said in his speech at the opening of the Tamu Besar at Dewan Tun Said here today.

His speech was read out by Usukan assemblyman Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak.

Kota Belud, located about 70 km from Kota Kinabalu, is a favourite tourist destination, boasting among others the Tamu Besar, an annual event where locals convene to sell an array of local produce and everyday goods.

Hajiji said the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) state government also gave a special allocation of RM6.5 million this year for upgrading works at the flood-prone Lebak Moyoh roundabout area.

“The upgrading works are 64 per cent completed. I am sure once completed, road users travelling along the route will be more comfortable,” he said.

He said the government had also approved the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway spanning 32.2 km across the district from Pituru to Rampayan.

The government had also repaired and constructed 23 of the 47 dilapidated schools in Kota Belud, he said.

“The government is also concerned with the plight of local tourism entrepreneurs who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added. — Bernama