Government still looking into operating model of Cyberjaya Hospital

KAPAR, Nov 27 — The Health Ministry will open a request for proposal (RFP) for an operating model of the Cyberjaya Hospital to specialists and private medical companies, including a proposal for procurement of services at government hospital rates for eligible Cyberjaya residents.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the draft for the RFP had been completed and the ministry would take some time to study all the proposals that would be submitted.

“In the proposal for the operating model, the government may consider offering the procurement services to the people of Cyberjaya,” he told a press conference after the handover and opening of Kapar Health Clinic here today.

“Currently, there are various models, namely government hospitals, private hospitals and hybrid hospitals, which are private hospitals where the government could obtain services for certain groups to receive treatment, that is one of the models being considered,” he said.

At the same time, Khairy said Putrajaya Hospital would be getting additional 250 beds to increase its capacity and enable it to provide services to the people of Cyberjaya.

Khairy said this when asked to comment on the status of Cyberjaya Hospital which is being operated as public-private partnership with the concept of ‘leasing’ as decided by the government on May 5.

On the Kapar Health Clinic, Khairy said it would begin operating early next year to provide among others, Family Medicine Clinic services with two specialists, a Maternal and Child Health Clinic, Health Clinic, Dental Clinic and living quarters for staff.

In addition, he said, construction of the Kapar Hospital project is expected to start next year with its expected completion in four to five years time, to meet the needs of the people around the area and reduce congestion at the Klang Tengku Ampuan Rahimah and Shah Alam hospitals.

Meanwhile Khairy said, 528 health clinics or health facilities have been identified to be at risk of flooding and the state health departments have been reminded to make preparations and risk assessment to minimise damage.

“In the event of severe floods, the nearest clinic will take over the services of the affected clinic,” he said.

On the Covid-19 screening at primary schools which must be conducted at random every week, Khairy said this would be funded by the Education Ministry. — Bernama