People are seen wearing protective masks as they walk along the Bukit Bintang shopping area in Kuala Lumpur on October 9, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Another 5,097 new Covid-19 infections were recorded locally, showing a slight drop from yesterday’s 5,501 cases.

A tweet by the Ministry of Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reported how the cumulative case tally now stands at 2,619,577 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The number of cases this past week has varied, going as low as 4,885 on Sunday and as high as 6,144 cases on Thursday.

