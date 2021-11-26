Vincent Tan: More affordable homes should be built for lower-income group

Tan Sri Vincent Tan said the move was important as most of them were currently renting a house, as they could not afford to buy one, and would end up retiring without a home of their own. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 26 — The government and private sectors should work together to build more affordable houses for the people, especially for those in the lower-income or B40 target group, says Berjaya Corp Bhd (BCorp) non-executive chairman Tan Sri Vincent Tan.

He said the move was important as most of them were currently renting a house, as they could not afford to buy one, and would end up retiring without a home of their own.

“If they don’t have a house that they own, potentially, all of them could become homeless, so we must help our citizens...we don’t want homeless people and people who don’t have a house, as it will be a big social problem,” he said, adding he had met with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to discuss the matter.

He was met after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Berjaya Land Berhad (B-Land) — a subsidiary of BCorp — represented by B-Land chairman Tun Richard Malanjum, and Qhazanah Sabah Berhad (QSB) by its executive director Mohd Shukor Abdul Mumin, to develop Bandar Digital Tun Said.

It involves the development of a digital township in Kota Belud with mixed commercial and residential development. Also present at the ceremony were Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin as well as QSB chairman Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak. — Bernama