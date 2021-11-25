Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal: Appointment of court judges among matters discussed at 257th Meeting of Conference of Rulers

The King and Queen attend a banquet in conjunction with the 257th Meeting of the Conference of Rulers Meeting at Istana Negara, November 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The 257th Meeting of the Conference of Rulers today discussed the outcome of the Meeting of the Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Religious Affairs (MKI) and the Advisory Council for the Coordination of Islamic Education (Lepai).

Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad said the appointment of judges for the higher courts and the chairman, deputy chairman and members of the Education Service Commission, deputy chairman and members of the Public Service Commission, as well as the chairman and members of the Election Commisssion was also discussed.

“At the meeting, the rulers were also briefed on the latest with regard to national defence by Malaysian Armed Forces chief, General Tan Sri Affendi Buang and on national security by the Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

“There was also a briefing on the 12th Malaysia Plan and the country’s economic situation by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy), Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and deputy director-general (Macro) of the Economic Planning Unit, Datuk Dr Zunika Mohamed,” he said in the statement.

Earlier, the Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah who chaired the meeting, stated that the rulers needed to protect the practices or ways of governing through education and wide information dissemination so as to be understood and appreciated by all the people who had started forgetting the country’s history.

“This action is necessary to nurture courage and patriotism among multiracial and multicultural Malaysians, especially the coming generation so that they can reach a favourable political destiny in a world which is currently facing various challenges.

“Therefore, unity among the people and awareness of the aspirations and principles of the Rukun Negara must be continuously promoted as only our own strengths and system of government can overcome the various challenges in the future,” said the Kedah ruler.

Sultan Sallehuddin also expressed hope that the people’s lives and economy would recover and return o the pre-Covid-19 pandemic and the country be protected from disasters in future.

Present at the meeting were Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah; Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin; Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar; Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah; Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir.

Also at the meeting were the Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah; Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan, Tengku Dr Muhammad Faiz Petra Sultan Ismail Petra and the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

The meeting held at Istana Negara was also attended by the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang, Melaka, Sabah and Sarawak. — Bernama