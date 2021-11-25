Eight locations in Kelantan face risk of headwater surge, landslides, says state police chief

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said Jalan Kuala Betis-Lojing, Jalan Gua Musang-Lojing and the East-West Jeli-Grik Highway were at risk of landslides while Kampung Kubang Kuau in Bachok could be hit by sinkholes and Kampung Celagi in Pasir Mas by landslides. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TUMPAT, Nov 25 — Eight areas in Kelantan have been identified as being prone to incidents of surging river headwaters, landslides and sinkholes due to uncertain weather conditions, said Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat.

He said Jalan Kuala Betis-Lojing, Jalan Gua Musang-Lojing and the East-West Jeli-Grik Highway were at risk of landslides while Kampung Kubang Kuau in Bachok could be hit by sinkholes and Kampung Celagi in Pasir Mas by landslides.

“Incidents of river headwater surge were also frequently detected in three places in Kuala Krai, namely in Lata Rek, Gunung Stong and Chuchuh Puteri.

“I advise the public not to rush there to survey the disaster area just because they are curious about untoward incidents (building up),” he told reporters after officiating at the Surau Ar-Rasyidin at the Tumpat district police headquarters here today.

Shafien said the operations room at the state police headquarters was always liaising with local authorities to monitor these risky areas.

“We will always exchange information with the State Disaster Operations based in Kota Darul Naim, Kota Baru so that every bit of information can be coordinated and there is no duplication (in efforts),” he said.

In another development, Shafien said Kelantan police had called up more than 10 witnesses to assist in investigations into the death of a detainee at the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital in Kota Baru on Tuesday.

“Among the witnesses called were policemen, members of the public and the detainee’s friends who were in the same lockup. The autopsy report is expected to be obtained within a week or two,” he said.

The 23-year-old man was held in connection with a vehicle theft case. — Bernama