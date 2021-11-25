Advancing green growth agenda essential for the nation and people’s wellbeing, says PM

The prime minister added that mainstreaming sustainability is paramount in ensuring the smooth transition to a greener ecosystem. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Advancing a green growth agenda is essential in achieving economic empowerment, environmental sustainability and social inclusion, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

“In the pursuit of a green and sustainable environment, governments would still require to execute a pragmatic and precise strategy to eradicate extreme poverty, hunger and inequalities,” he said when delivering Malaysia’s country statement at the 13th Asia-Europe Summit (ASEM13) held virtually from here, today.

As such, he hoped that developed countries will continue supporting and providing technical assistance and technology transfer to the developing world in green and sustainable programmes.

The prime minister added that mainstreaming sustainability is paramount in ensuring the smooth transition to a greener ecosystem.

Citing Malaysia’s action in promoting sustainable and green growth policy, he said in September the Malaysian government had launched the Twelfth Malaysia Plan that practically aligned the national development priorities to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda.

“We adopted the whole-of-nation approach in the implementation of the SDGs. With the focus of “leaving no one behind”, localising the SDGs initiatives will have to be intensified.

“Enhancing understanding and public awareness are vital in implementing the SDGs at the local level,” he said.

Malaysia also announced its commitment to become a Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emission Nation by 2050, at the earliest.

ASEM comprises 21 Asian countries, 28 EU countries, two European countries, the Asean Secretariat and the European Commission. ASEM is an intergovernmental process established on March 1, 1996 to foster dialogue and cooperation between Asia and Europe.

Malaysia joined ASEM in 1996 and has since actively participated in all ASEM initiatives that benefit both regions.

This year’s theme, “Strengthening Multilateralism for Shared Growth”, aligns with the current efforts undertaken by ASEM in tackling pressing global challenges through effective dialogue cooperation.

The two-day ASEM 13 is chaired by Cambodia. — Bernama