Transport Ministry launches book on anti-bribery management systems policies, code of ethics, conduct

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the book will serve as a source of reference and guidance for those serving in the ministry, including all stakeholders to prevent any form of embezzlement, misuse of power and corruption. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The Transport Ministry (MOT) has launched a book on anti-bribery management systems policies as well as its code of ethics and conduct in an effort to tackle governance, integrity and bribery issues within the ministry more effectively.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the book will serve as a source of reference and guidance for those serving in the ministry, including all stakeholders to prevent any form of embezzlement, misuse of power and corruption.

“The MOT Anti-Corruption Policy outlines the anti-corruption vision, mission and plan as well as monitoring mechanisms and performance indicators that need to be achieved to curb corruption in the ministry,” he posted on his official Facebook account today.

Wee launched the book, titled, Buku Polisi-Polisi Sistem Pengurusan Antirasuah Kementerian Pengangkutan Malaysia (MOT) & Kod Etika Dan Tatakelakuan MOT at a ceremony that was attended by Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Henry Sum Agong and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

The book has policies on anti-corruption, gifts, outside influence and support letters as well as whistleblower protection, in line with initiatives under the ministry’s Organisational Anti Corruption Plan (OACP).

Its publication represented a step towards the ministry’s MS ISO 37001:2016 Anti-Bribery Management Systems certification, he added.

Besides containing the ministry’s code of ethics and conduct, it also highlights the scope of responsibilities as well as clear and complementary targets to uphold the principles of good governance and to inculcate good values to ensure quality service delivery by ministry staff.

“It can be implemented through a strategy canvas that institutionalises the ministry’s leadership profile towards an organisational benchmark of good governance, integrity and anti-corruption using the eliminate-reduce-raise-create (ERRC) grid,” he said. — Bernama