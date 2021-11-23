Don’t quit, you’re still valued and needed, Teresa Kok tells former Sabah DAP chief Jimmy Wong

Teresa Kok said that she was shocked and sad to read about Wong’s decision to quit following the Sabah DAP leadership election last weekend, and hoped he would reconsider his resignation. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — DAP deputy secretary-general Teresa Kok today implored Sabah DAP pioneer Jimmy Wong to retract his resignation from the party, saying his experience and contribution is still valued.

The Seputeh MP said that she was shocked and sad to read about Wong’s decision to quit following the Sabah DAP leadership election last weekend, and hoped he would reconsider his resignation.

“I hope Jimmy Wong can understand that the outcome of the DAP Sabah state election last Sunday might not satisfy the expectation of everyone in the DAP Sabah, but this was the outcome arising from the process of democracy,” she said in a statement.

“The party leadership values the contributions of Jimmy Wong to the party and the people of Sabah in the past years. Although he has retired from active politics in Sabah, his contributions and assistance to the party in Sabah is still very much needed,” added Kok.

Yesterday, Wong announced his decision to quit the party following the exclusion of three lawmakers from the party’s committee in Saturday’s polls, claiming party politics, and a new faction which failed to practice inclusivity and did not appreciate its party elders.

Former secretary and Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin, former Wanita chief and Kepayan assemblyman Jannie Lasimbang, as well as Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong, were left out of the top 15 along with senator Adrian Lasimbang. Wong himself was also not named advisor again and said he was not invited to the polls.

Elected representatives who made the state committee was Luyang assemblyman Ginger Phoong who is state secretary, taking over from Chan, Tenom MP Noorita Sual who is vice-chairman, Sandakan MP Vivian Wong who is state publicity secretary, while Likas assemblyman Tan Lee Fatt was named as her assistant. Wong’s son Justin, who is Sri Tanjung assemblyman, was also in the committee.

The new Sabah DAP chief Datuk Frankie Poon said that there was no faction and said the new committee was eager to work.

“I further hope that Jimmy Wong will introspect and reflect upon his decision and retract his resignation soon,” said Kok.