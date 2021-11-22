Sulaiman clocks in as Melaka chief minister

Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali greets staff after clocking in as chief minister at Kompleks Seri Negeri in Ayer Keroh November 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Nov 22 — Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali began his official duties as the 13th chief minister of Melaka from his office at Kompleks Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh here, this morning.

Sulaiman, 55, was greeted by state secretary Datuk Kamel Mohamad and staff from the state administrative office when he arrived in his official vehicle at 8.25am.

He then clocked in at the office entrance at 8.30am before attending a brief ceremony and a photo session with state department heads.

This is the second time Sulaiman has been appointed the chief minister after having been sworn in the first time in March last year.

The Lendu state assemblyman took his oath of office as the 13th Melaka Chief Minister at Dewan Seri Utama of the Governor’s Office here, early yesterday, after Barisan Nasional won the Melaka State Election on Saturday. — Bernama