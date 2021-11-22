Covid-19: Sabah detects 93 cases involving Royal Malaysia Navy vessel crew members, says state minister

Datuk Masidi Manjun said the Lautan Biru Pantai cluster with infections in Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, and Tawau was a defence industry cluster, adding that the index case was a male crew member who departed from Lumut RMN Base, Perak on October 27. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 22 — Sabah detected a Covid-19 cluster among the crew members of a Royal Malaysia Navy (RMN) vessel involving 93 positive cases so far today, said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

The Sabah Covid-19 spokesman said the Lautan Biru Pantai cluster with infections in Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, and Tawau was a defence industry cluster, adding that the index case was a male crew member who departed from Lumut RMN Base, Perak on October 27.

He said the index case and all crew members tested negative through Covid-19 screening conducted before they left for the RMN base in Teluk Sepanggar, Kota Kinabalu.

“On November 1, the vessel arrived at the Kota Kinabalu RMN Base and after conducting operations for a week it then left for Sandakan and Tawau before returning to the Kota Kinabalu RMN Base on November 18.

“During the stopover, the index case was detected positive for Covid-19 through symptomatic screening in Sandakan, while another case was detected in Tawau through self-screening and they have undergone quarantine in their respective districts,” he said in a statement tonight.

Masidi said three more positive cases were detected after the vessel arrived at the Kota Kinabalu RMN Base, and symptomatic screenings carried out on 134 crew members detected a cumulative number of 93 cases to date.

Meanwhile, Sabah recorded a total of 485 Covid-19 positive cases today bringing the cumulative number of cases to 229,497 with nine deaths reported.

A total of 551 patients have recovered today, making the cumulative number of recoveries 218,623 people, while 1,563 patients are still receiving treatment. — Bernama