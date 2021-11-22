Covid-19: Malaysia not out of the woods yet, says Khairy

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said Malaysia is still facing challenges despite the Covid-19 situation improving with daily cases showing a downtrend. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 22 — Malaysia is still not out of the woods in its Covid-19 battle, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today as he reminded the public to continue adhering to the standard operating procedures set by the authorities.

Speaking at a Malaysian Family corporate contribution presentation here today, Khairy said Malaysia is still facing challenges despite the Covid-19 situation improving with daily cases showing a downtrend.

Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases dipped below 5,000 yesterday and today 4,885 new cases were recorded.

“We know that this is a particularly stubborn virus, it’s not going anywhere but we have to continue to move forward, reopening safely but at the same time ensuring that our public health care system is not crippled or paralysed,” he said.

Khairy reminded those who have already received their appointments for a booster dose to go for it especially those above 40 years old and individuals with comorbidity.

“Whatever that is offered, take it. It will not only help you in terms of ensuring better coverage but also help other people by bringing down the transmission risk,” he said.

At today’s event, seven entities including government-linked companies (GLC), foundations and private companies contributed non-cash contributions worth RM41.56 million to the Ministry of Health (MOH) including Tabung Kebajikan Pendidikan Yayasan Taiwan Buddhist which contributed various medical equipment to MOH health facilities worth RM22.6 million.

Khairy said MOH has received non-cash contributions of about RM200 million from various parties since January 2020. — Bernama