Claims in South China Sea will not hinder Asean-China relations, says foreign minister

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks to the media after the Asean-China Special Summit held via video conferencing in Kuala Lumpur, November 22, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Though a number of Asean countries are involved in territorial claims with China in South China Sea, that should not be an issue which could hinder the relations between China and the 10-member grouping, says Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

The minister said he believed that the economic, education and many other issues would prevail over the contentious claims through the Asean-China Dialogue Relations, which now has been elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

“I believe there are more to be expected from the economic realm and socio cultural realm of the comprehensive strategic partnership,” he told a press conference after accompanying prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to the Asean-China Special Summit to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Asean-China Dialogue Relations held via video conferencing today.

The special summit was co-chaired by the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and China’s President Xi Jinping.

Saifuddin said that during the intervention at the summit, Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri ismail Sabri Yaakob had reiterated Malaysia’s consistent stand on South China Sea and wanted the contentious issue to be handled peacefully, constructively and rationally through dialogues and negotiations.

“Malaysia emphasised that all nations should be committed in preserving South China Sea as a sea of peace, stability and trade,” he said. — Bernama