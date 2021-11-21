‘Malaysian Family’ concept provides image of stability, key to BN’s win in Melaka, say analysts

Barisan Nasional supporters celebrate a win for the coalition during the Melaka state election vote count at Dewan Seri Chendana, Ayer Keroh November 20, 2021. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Barisan Nasional’s sweeping victory of the Melaka polls to form the new state government proves that the people want political stability in ensuring progress and prosperity.

Mujibu Abd Muis, Senior Lecturer in Political Science, Faculty of Administrative Science and Policy Studies, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), said the concept of the ‘Malaysian Family’ seemed to have given a hint of stability, even though it was not used as campaign material.

He said, in fact, the concept was often seen as an image that represented BN and UMNO, even though Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob governed the country as part of a coalition that included Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“However, it (the concept) has been harnessed well to be used as a narrative that we (BN) are bringing back stability that what happened prior to this was because there was no political stability that caused endless political turmoil,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, geostrategist Dr Azmi Hassan said factors which included the Malaysian Family concept, Budget 2022 and the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) could also be indirectly linked to BN’s victory, which increased voters’ confidence in them to lead the government.

“When the government is stable and efficient, then all their planning and policy development can be carried out as best as possible and BN is considered the best example of highlighting the image of the Malaysian Family when it provided an opportunity to its component parties, namely MIC to contest in one seat, and MCA in seven seats in the Melaka polls,” he said.

Political analyst Assoc Prof Dr Mohd Izani Mohd Zain agreed with the sentiment, saying that a change in leadership was feared to affect the planned developments.

Mohd Izani said the development plans that had been lined up, such as 990 projects worth RM13.8 billion in Melaka under the 12MP was among the factors that appealed to the people in a challenging economic situation.

“People need development that provides employment and business opportunities to generate their income,” he said.

He added that the concept of the Malaysian Family which prioritises the values of love, caring and empathy was also seen to be increasingly accepted by the community, and needed to be strengthened further, to unite the people. — Bernama