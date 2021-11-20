Report: Pakatan alleges voter turned away from polling centre despite no indelible ink mark

A female voter was confused as she was told she had already voted despite her finger not having an indelible ink mark when she arrived at the polling centre at the Bukit Beruang Hall of the Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Ayer Keroh candidate Kerk Chee Yee has claimed today that a voter was turned away by the Election Commission (EC) who said her name had been struck off the register.

Malaysiakini reported that the female voter was confused as she was told she had already voted despite her finger not having an indelible ink mark when she arrived at the polling centre at the Bukit Beruang Hall of the Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council.

Kerk who is the incumbent assemblyman there urged the authorities to investigate the case as soon as possible.

“The lady complained to us that she hasn’t voted and wasn’t inked, but her name was crossed off. Therefore, she is unable to vote for this time.”

“I hope this will be investigated and the voter will be going to make a police report,” he said as quoted by Malaysiakini.

The portal reported that the officer in charge of the polling station declined to comment on the matter.