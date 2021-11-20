PM Ismail Sabri: Govt to work towards reducing fertiliser, pesticide prices; provide aid to alleviate burden of farmers

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the government will provide necessary aid to alleviate the burden of the farmers, especially padi farmers. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SEKINCHAN, Nov 20 ― The government is well aware of the problems faced by farmers in the country following the increase in the prices of fertilisers and pesticides in the market, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

As such, he said the Ministry of Finance had been instructed to solve the problems by ensuring that the prices be reduced, while at the same time, providing necessary aid to alleviate the burden of the farmers, especially padi farmers.

“We have discussed the issue in Cabinet meeting and we understand that when the price of pesticides is high, when the price of fertilisers is high, the overall costs will be high too and this will reduce the net income of the farmers.

“Trust me, people’s problem, farmers’ problems are the government’s problems too and we will not let the farmers shoulder those burdens alone. InsyaAllah, we will help,” he said at the launch of the new IS21 Padi Seed variety here today.

Ismail Sabri also explained that the increase in the prices of fertilisers and pesticides was because the items were imported.

Despite the fact that there some local companies, cooperatives and even the National Farmers Organisation (NAFAS) were also producing fertilisers and pesticides, the major raw materials for the production of the items were also imported.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said the government always strived to ensure efforts to improve the productivity of padi and industry be done proactively, including by introducing the latest technologies and empowering its capabilities to face future challenges.

“However, the responsibility should not be shouldered by the government and the farmers alone, as it needs a joint effort, inclusive and together, which is among the main thrusts of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) concept,” he said.

For that, Ismail Sabri called on more local researchers from various fields to conduct research and development (R&D) and work together to come out with agro-food innovation and bring Malaysia towards a high-income nation, hence improving the standard of living of Keluarga Malaysia.

He said the government was always ready to face global challenges and had introduced various people-centred initiatives, including the 12th Malaysia Plan, a comprehensive five-year plan with the aim to achieve a prosperous, inclusive and sustainable Keluarga Malaysia.

The main goal is to become a high-technology and high-income nation with the Research, Development, Commercialisation and Innovation (RDCI) programme having been identified as one of the main thrusts of the 12MP, he said. ― Bernama