A man wearing a face mask is seen in Kuala Lumpur October 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 ― The Health Ministry today reported 5,859 new Covid-19 infections in Malaysia.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah shared the latest figures on his official Twitter account.

This brings cumulative infections in the country to 2,581,747 since the pandemic started.

MORE TO COME