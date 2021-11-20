CovidNow: 95.6pc of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated

Based on data from the Ministry of Health (MoH) through the CovidNow website, a total of 97.8 per cent or 22,906,258 individuals of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 ― A total of 95.6 per cent or 22,379,626 individuals of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on data from the Ministry of Health (MoH) through the CovidNow website, a total of 97.8 per cent or 22,906,258 individuals of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, 87.4 per cent or 2,751,092 individuals of the adolescent population, aged 12 to 17, have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 82.1 per cent or 2,584,612 individuals have completed the vaccination.

A total of 105,103 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday involving 16,848 were for the second dose, 6,549 the first dose and 81,706 as booster dose.

The latest development brings the cumulative number of vaccines dispensed under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 51,842,386.

In addition, the cumulative booster shots administered now stand at 1,407,762. ― Bernama