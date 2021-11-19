Tok Mat: Melaka election ‘not Akademi Fantasia selection’

BN Melaka state election director Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said voters should exercise their rights wisely to put a stop to the hardships that they are facing as a result of constant bickering among political leaders. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

MELAKA, Nov 19 — “This is not an Akademi Fantasia (singing reality television show) selection but an election for a five-year government.” That is the message from Barisan Nasional (BN) Melaka state election director Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan calling on the Melaka people to cast their votes tomorrow.

He said voters should exercise their rights wisely to put a stop to the hardships that they are facing as a result of constant bickering among political leaders.

“Wear face masks, use hand sanitiser. So don’t be afraid to go out and vote,” he said in a special programme streamed on Facebook Studio UN9 tonight.

Mohamad, who is also BN deputy chairman said it is time for the people to return the mandate to BN as the coalition has a track record and experience in governing the country.

“When the mandate is given by the people, BN can form a government with a new team of administrators, who have experience in various professional fields to strengthen state governance,” he added. — Bernama