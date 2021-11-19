CovidNow: 81.8pc of Malaysia’s adolescents fully vaccinated

A student receives his Covid-19 jab at the Kinta Town Hall in Batu Gajah September 21, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — A total of 2,575,388 individuals or 81.8 per cent of the country’s adolescents aged between 12 and 17 have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on data from the Ministry of Health (MoH) through the CovidNow website, 2,748,602 individuals or 87.3 per cent of the adolescent population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, 95.5 per cent or 22,363,772 individuals have completed their vaccination while another 97.8 per cent or 22,898,066 have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 123,210 vaccine doses were dispensed on Thursday, with 20,351 as the second dose, 7,005 doses to first dose recipients and 95,854 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National COVID-19 Immunisation programme (NIP) to 51,723,584. — Bernama