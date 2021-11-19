Cops: Moneylender in Bandar Baru Bukit Tinggi, Selangor was killed by rival gang

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said police investigations found that the victim and suspects were from two different secret societies which were rivals. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEPANG, Nov 19 — An old grudge between two secret societies is believed to have led to the death of a 47-year-old illegal money lender (Ah Long) who was hacked with machetes by three men in front of a coffee shop in Bandar Baru Bukit Tinggi, Selangor on November 6.

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said police investigations found that the victim and suspects were from two different secret societies which were rivals.

Following the murder, police have arrested 16 people, aged between 30 and 40, believed to be members of the Chinese Gang 24 in a series of raids in the Klang Valley, Ledang and Muar in Johor.

According to Arjunaidi, the first raid was conducted on November 6 and led to the arrest of six men in Klang and Banting. They were remanded for seven days before being released on police bail on November 13.

Based on information gathered from these suspects, police nabbed three men and two women in Bandar Baru Seri Petaling on November 10. The suspects are being remanded for 13 days beginning November 11.

On November 11, Arjunaidi said, four more men were arrested in Johor and they are being remanded until November 23.

During the raids in Bandar Baru Seri Petaling, police seized the clothes worn by the suspects during the incident and RM19,198 in cash.

“Upon questioning of the suspects, they led police to the locations and revealed the disposal methods for the weapons and clothes. The weapons used were thrown off the Kota Bridge into the Klang River,” he added. — Bernama