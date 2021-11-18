Report: Kedah MB says ban on 4D outlet is final, calls it a waste of money

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said that the policy had nothing to do with race or religion and that he was not trying to deny the rights of non-Muslims as many have accused him of doing. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor today said his decision not to renew the business licences of numbers forecast operators in the state was final.

In a press conference this evening, Muhammad Sanusi said: “Muktamad (It is final). No need to come discuss (the matter with us) anymore,” Sanusi was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini.

Sanusi said that the policy had nothing to do with race or religion and that he was not trying to deny the rights of non-Muslims as many have accused him of doing.

“I want to create a harmonious society. No one in Kedah will be affected by the ills of gambling.

“It is a waste of money... If someone doesn’t strike, he will work the next day selling scrap metal and earn RM50. He will then spend the RM50 on a ticket.

“His wife and kids are not looked after. He might beat up his wife and kids. Right? The gambling problem has existed for a long time. We know the effects,” he was reported saying.

He added that problems resulting from gambling addiction affect all races and therefore his policy was not aimed at any one ethnic or religious group.

“I want the people of Kedah to live in harmony. Any negative elements should not be allowed to grow. It will be stopped under my watch. Any doors that lead to problems must be closed,” he added.

On Tuesday, Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau said his party will send a delegation to the Kedah government to discuss the ban.

Among those who had heavily criticised the decision was DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng who had said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob must explain if Kedah’s decision not to renew the licences was what he envisioned for his “Keluarga Malaysia” concept on inclusivity.

Lim called Kedah’s decision a form of moral policing and denying non-Muslims their freedom of choice.