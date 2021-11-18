Police probe two more maskless ‘Karens’ at KLCC

Last month, police slapped a RM3,000 fine on a woman who caused a commotion outside the Dior store for refusing to wear a face mask and had failed to check in at the Suria KLCC shopping mall via the MySejahtera app. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — City police are looking into the case of two more “Karens” spotted walking around KLCC without face masks on in public, as required under Malaysian health regulations.

Dang Wangi police chief Noor Dellhan Yahaya confirmed investigations are underway after a tweet by one AdibahOj who attached a picture of two women walking around the popular city shopping centre and claimed that the place was full of “Karens” without face masks.

“Investigations are being conducted and the investigation papers will be sent to the deputy public prosecutors office for further action,” police said in a statement.

In the tweet, the user expressed her anger and questioned the Health Ministry for not enforcing the law that makes it mandatory for everyone to wear face masks in public spaces.

“Where’s the law?” she asked and tagged Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had this week advised the public to practise vigilance in observing Covid-19 health protocols as the national infectivity rate rose over 1.0, warning that another coronavirus wave could break out.

Last month, police slapped a RM3,000 fine on a woman who caused a commotion outside the Dior store for refusing to wear a face mask and had failed to check in at the Suria KLCC shopping mall via the MySejahtera app.

“Karen” is a pejorative term for a white woman perceived as entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is normal.

Since August last year, the wearing of face masks was made compulsory in public places, and offenders are liable to a RM1,000 fine under Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.