Melaka polls: CM announcement not too late to sway voters, says Perikatan’s Mas Ermieyati

MELAKA, Nov 18 — With one day left for campaigning in the state polls, Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said she believes the announcement by Perikatan Nasional (PN) that she is the coalition’s choice for chief minister was not too late to woo voters.

She added that the timing of the announcement did not faze her, stressing that she preferred to focus on presenting how she hopes to be of service to the people.

“The coalition leaders have their reasons why they made the announcement today. Even though it is late, it is not too late.

“There is still time for voters to make their choice by depending on their wisdom, maturity and right,” she said during a press conference today.

Earlier today, PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had announced Mas Ermieyati as the coalition’s choice for chief minister should it receive the mandate to govern the state.

Also present at the press was Bersatu Information chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan, who briefly explained that the timing of the announcement was to ensure that Mas Ermieyati’s position as the coalition’s chief minister designate would not overshadow other PN candidates in the polls.

“We also do not want people to equate Perikatan with other coalitions in the state election, which are seen to be fighting over who will be chief minister, as this election was supposedly caused by people fighting over the post in the first place,” he said.

When asked whether Melaka PN chief Datuk Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen, who is contesting the Telok Mas state seat, had personally called to congratulate her on the announcement, Mas Ermieyati stated she will be meeting him later tonight instead.

“He is the state Perikatan chief. I must go to him, not the other way around,” she said.

Mas Ermieyati had also thanked Rafiq early on in the press conference for building a strong base for PN in Melaka.

As for Tanjung Bidara, where Mas Ermieyati is going up against Melaka BN chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and Pakatan Harapan’s Zainal Hassan, she acknowledged capturing the state seat will be challenging, but reiterated her confidence in voters making the right decision.

She also stated that she will be pushing for women’s empowerment, bread-and-butter issues as well as raising entrepreneurship efforts.

Melaka is set to go to the polls on November 20.