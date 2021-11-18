Melaka election: Perikatan names Mas Ermieyati as its chief minister candidate

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) named Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin as its candidate for the position of Melaka chief minister, should the coalition win the state poll on November 20.
The coalition’s chief Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin made the announcement during a press conference at its headquarters here that Mas Ermieyati, who is also its candidate for the Tanjung Bidara constituency, will be the first woman to be in the running for the post.
“I believe that this is the first time in the history of this country that a woman candidate, who is qualified, professional, young and experienced, has been proposed for the post of chief minister,” he said.
MORE TO COME