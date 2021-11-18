Ipsos survey: Malaysians no longer fear Covid-19, top worries now about finances, political corruption

According to the survey, concern about Covid-19 in Malaysia was highest in August, and the success in vaccine rollout kept the pandemic pressure at bay compared to its lowest point in April. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Despite the current climb in Covid-19 cases, most Malaysians are less worried about catching the coronavirus today than they are about the dire state of their wallets and the level of political corruption in the country.

International research firm Ipsos revealed that these were the top concerns for more than half of the 500 Malaysians polled in its latest study titled “What Worries Malaysia” released today.

According to the survey, concern about Covid-19 in Malaysia was highest in August, and the success in vaccine rollout kept the pandemic pressure at bay compared to its lowest point in April.

The sample size survey of 500 respondents showed 54 per cent were worried about the country’s financial situation and corruption while only 51 per cent were worried about Covid-19.

Another 33 per cent were worried about unemployment and poverty and inequality.

The remaining 17 per cent were worried about overall crime in the country.

Ipsos’ public affairs associate director Lars Erik Lie said that since the start of the pandemic, Covid-19 was all Malaysians were worried about, far exceeding the global country average.

“As 2021 draws to a close, concern about the pandemic has significantly subsided, and is now at its lowest point since the pandemic started. With upcoming state elections driving national headlines, the focus is shifting towards non-Covid concerns.

“Consumer confidence is improving; comfort with making both regular household and larger purchases is higher than at any time since April 20. A third of Malaysians are now comfortable making major purchases like property or vehicles,” he said in a statement accompanying the research results today.

The survey also further revealed that from a low point in July, when most of the country was still in full movement control order, comfort with making purchases has gradually increased.

“Strong boost in confidence in October and November indicates the public think a recovery is in sight,” Lie added.