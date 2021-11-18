CovidNow: 95.5pc of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated

A nurse loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioTech Covid-19 vaccine at the UiTM Hospital in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — A total of 22,350,755 individuals or 95.5 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on data from the Ministry of Health (MoH) through the CovidNow website, a total of 22,891,163 individuals or 97.8 per cent of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For the adolescent population, 81.4 per cent or 2,563,344 individuals have completed the vaccination while another 87.2 per cent or 2,745,553 individuals have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 117,736 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday involving 20,013 were for the second dose, 6,243 the first dose and 91,480 booster dose.

The latest development brings the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme (NIP) to 51,591,383. — Bernama