State transport minister espouses ‘Keluarga Sarawak’ way of life, says must cherish peace and harmony

Lee (centre) presents fishing net, life jacket and a cold box to a fisherman, assistant Agriculture officer Awing Ngerong looks on. ― Borneo Post pic

MIRI, Nov 17 ― The people are urged to practise the “Keluarga Sarawak” way of life, and cherish peace and harmony, instead of being influenced by unhealthy cultures from outside.

Minister of Transport Datuk Sri Lee Kim Shin said this after distributing fishing equipment to fishermen at Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) Complex here yesterday.

“We want Sarawak to be free from all unhealthy cultures. The ‘Timah’ brand whiskey, for instance, does not refer to any particular person. We should focus on more important things instead of debating on petty issues,” he said.

Meanwhile, the equipment distributed yesterday comprised cold boxes, fishing nets and life jackets meant for the 101 fishermen from Senadin and Pujut areas, to ease their burden and improve their daily catch.

The function was conducted by Agriculture Department and Miri Fishermen Association. ― Borneo Post