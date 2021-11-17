Melaka election: Perikatan’s cooperation with other parties to be decided after election, says Muhyiddin

Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during the launch of Melaka State Election (PRN) manifesto book at the Glenmarie Hotel and Resort November 14, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Any forms of cooperation between Perikatan Nasional (PN) with other parties would be decided after the election, said its chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin who is also Bersatu president said the Melaka state election is proceeding smoothly, to give Melaka voters the chance to choose the government.

“I did not say we were prepared to cooperate or not to cooperate...my answer should not be twisted by the media to say I am ready, I did not say so, I am non-committal.

“I want to see the results of the election and after that, we will strategise our next move,” he told reporters after holding a special meeting with the British Malaysia Chamber of Commerce here today.

He was commenting on the statement of Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan yesterday that BN was prepared to consider cooperation with any parties to form the government and it is not only limited to PN only if it could only defend 13 seats.

“What is important is that we continue with our efforts which would be decided after the people have spoken hope they support PN and whatever questions arising would be addressed after that.

“If the voters of Melaka understand and know, this is a state election, not a by-election to choose an elected representative... there should be an overview for their votes to form a government,” he said.

In the 14the general election (GE14), Pakatan Harapan formed the state government after winning 15 seats comprising 8 (DAP), 3 (PKR), 2 (Amanah) and 2 (Bersatu).

In 2020, PN took over the government with 17 seats with BN having 14, two Bersatu and one Independent before four assemblymen withdrew their support for the leadership of the Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

The Election Commission (EC) set polling day for Melaka election for this Saturday. — Bernama