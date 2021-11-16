Johor cops working with Singapore in probe over threats against MCA bureau chief

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said based on information received, the telephone number and bank account used in the case were believed to belong to “Ah Long” (illegal money lender) from the republic. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BAHRU, Nov 16 — Johor police will cooperate with Singapore authorities to investigate the threats made against Pasir Gudang MCA Public Complaints Bureau chief Lim Thow Siang recently.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said based on information received, the telephone number and bank account used in the case were believed to belong to “Ah Long” (illegal money lender) from the republic.

“A police report related to the case was received and we are conducting an investigation, besides seeking assistance from authorities in Singapore.

“The case will take a longer time as it involves foreign authorities and requires many methods and layers to investigate,” he told a press conference on the case today.

Earlier, Lim, at a separate press conference today, said he had received a threat from a man known as ‘Sky’, believed to an Ah Long from Singapore

Lim claimed the individual threatened to burn down his house if the former continues helping victims of scams which target Malaysians working in Singapore.

He also claimed that the same individual was involved in the recent threat against National MCA Public Services and Complaints Bureau deputy chief Chua Jian Boon. — Bernama