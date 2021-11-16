Home minister denies police ranks, promotions up for sale

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, during his Budget 2022 winding-up speech, said a probe conducted by Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) found the claims to be groundless. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The Home Ministry revealed that investigations conducted by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have found no evidence of police ranks for sale to junior officers seeking a step up the career ladder.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, during his Budget 2022 winding-up speech, said a probe conducted by Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) found the claims to be groundless.

“JIPS has conducted and completed an in-depth investigation from all angles of standards and discipline and found that this issue does not exist, where all matters concerning the promotion of officers are being done through the correct procedures,” he said in Parliament today.

Hamzah was responding to reports claiming that police officers were allegedly paying up to RM100,000 to be promoted within the force.

Last month, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani had also issued a denial, saying all promotions are conducted in an above-board manner, with interviews and a careful evaluation process.

Hamzah today added that despite investigations establishing that such activities do not exist, he urged Malaysians to avoid spreading unverified information, especially if it could affect the public perception of enforcement agencies.

“All issues raised by any parties will be given the due attention that is reasonable based on the nature of the report. However, complaints made without any particulars from the complainants will not be entertained.

“This is because the defamation culture will create a bad perception in respect to that particular issue.

“Action will be taken based on police reports, and not based on hearsay or poison pen letters spread either digitally or physically,” he added.



