Govt committed to ensure no disruption in food supply chain, says minister

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi at the Dewan Rakyat, November 16, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The government is committed to ensuring there is no disruption in the chain of food supply as it could led to rising prices of food, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“Comprehensive inspections and monitoring by more than 1,000 Price Monitoring Officers as well as 2,200 enforcement officers at the wholesale and retail level would continue to be deployed.

“This ensures profiteering does not happen and traders continue to conduct business ethically nationwide,” he said when winding up the debate on the 2022 Supply Bill at policy stage in Dewan Rakyat today.

He said various factors could cause an increasing price trend, among them soaring cost of delivery, weak growth of the exporting country, foreign exchange, weather and rising demand as soon as the economic sector was open.

As such, the ministry is conducting engagement sessions with stakeholders and related government agencies or industry players before deciding on the actions to preserve the interest of all parties in overcoming the issue. — Bernama