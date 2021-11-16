CovidNow: Over 22.3 million Malaysian adults fully vaccinated

K A nurse loads a syringe with the Covid-19 vaccine at the Ar-Ridzuan Hospital in Ipoh August 2, 2021. —Picture by Farhan Najib

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, 22,875,185 individuals or 97.7 per cent of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, 80.4 per cent or 2,531,793 adolescents aged between 12 and 17 have completed their vaccination and 87 per cent or 2,740,442 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

On daily doses, a total of 102,057 doses were administered yesterday, with 26,295 doses as second dose; 5,488 doses to first dose recipients and 70,274 doses as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme to 51,322,636.

On the booster doses, 1,042,234 doses have been administered as of yesterday. — Bernama