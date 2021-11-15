Rumah Bonda fails to challenge FT Social Welfare Dept’s action to seal premises

On August 13, Rumah Bonda through its chairman Siti Bainun Ahd Razali filed the application and named JKM director and the Women, Family and Community Development Minister as respondents. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — The High Court here today dismissed the application by Rumah Bonda Kuala Lumpur Welfare Organisation, known as “Rumah Bonda” for a judicial review which challenged the action taken by the Federal Territory Social Welfare Department (JKM) to seal the house following allegations of abuse against a 13-year-old with Down Syndrome.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid decided to allow the objection by the Attorney General’s Chambers against Rumah Bonda’s application.

Lawyer Asiah Abd Jalil, who represented Rumah Bonda when contacted by reporters said she requested that no costs be ordered because the application was filed not to seek any profit but as a matter of public interest.

“The court allowed our request. We will file an appeal against the decision today,” she added.

On August 13, Rumah Bonda through its chairman Siti Bainun Ahd Razali filed the application and named JKM director and the Women, Family and Community Development Minister as respondents.

Siti Bainun contended that the seal notice that was issued by JKM on July 9 and the implementation of the action on July 12 was influenced by public pressure after news on the alleged abuse of the 13-year-old went viral on July 5.

Siti Bainun claimed that both respondents acted hastily due to pressures from the public urging JKM and the government to take firm action in the case even though the teenager was not a resident of Rumah Bonda.

Siti Bainun also sought a declaration that at all material times, Rumah Bonda was in the process of registering with JKM, hence it is not an illegal shelter or care centre. — Bernama