Malaysian mums see hope for children’s recognition as citizens after court rejects govt’s bid to suspend ruling

Family Frontiers, which had together with six Malaysian mothers won the lawsuit on Thursday last week, said it was 'appalling' that the government had made the move to appeal the court decision.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Malaysian mothers today said they are “once again filled with hope”, after the High Court today dismissed the Malaysian government’s bid to temporarily suspend a court ruling that recognised the mothers’ overseas-born children as being entitled to Malaysian citizenship.

In a statement by advocacy group Family Frontiers, it commented on the High Court’s dismissal today of the government’s stay application , stating: “With this decision, we are once again filled with hope.”

Adlyn Adam Teoh, one of the six mothers in the lawsuit, said the High Court’s dismissal of the stay application brings great relief and a sense of hope that her anxiety of her child being taken away from her may be finally lifted.

“My child has always been Malaysian and I can’t wait for him to get his MyKid. When this happens and my son sings the lyrics to ‘Saya Anak Malaysia’, it will ring true,” she was quoted saying in the Family Frontiers statement.

One of the six mothers identified only as Vimala said: “I really hope the Government can stop putting hurdles on us mothers and our children as we need to move on with our lives.”

Chee Yoke Ling, an executive committee member of Family Frontiers, said the group looks forward to the High Court’s September 9 decision being carried out.

“The legal basis of the judge’s decision was very clearly stated and we look forward to the judgment being implemented immediately,” she was quoted saying.

Earlier this morning, the High Court had heard the Malaysian government’s application to stay or suspend the High Court’s September 9 decision that was in favour of the Malaysian mothers.

The High Court had on September 9 recognised that Malaysian mothers have equal rights — just like Malaysian fathers —- to pass on their Malaysian citizenship automatically to their children born abroad, while also ordering for the government to issue all the relevant documentation for citizenship for such children born to Malaysian mothers.

The High Court’s previous September 9 decision was delivered in the lawsuit filed by advocacy group Family Frontiers and six affected Malaysian mothers who have overseas-born children against the Malaysian government, the home minister and the National Registration Department director-general.

Following the High Court’s previous September 9 decision, the Malaysian government and the other two defendants had on September 13 filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal and had also on September 14 filed the stay application — which was heard today — at the High Court.

In the same statement, Family Frontiers urged for the Malaysian government to recognise the children born abroad to Malaysian mothers as citizens too.

“In line with the spirit of #KeluargaMalaysia and Malaysia’s seat at the UN Human Rights Council, Family Frontiers calls on the Malaysian Government to do right by Malaysian mothers and end their struggles, anxiety and uncertainty by implementing the High Court decision on 9 September 2021 without further delay.

“Malaysian mothers have waited long enough, how much longer do they have to wait until their children can be recognised as anak Malaysia? Justice delayed is justice denied,” the group said.