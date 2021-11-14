Pakatan to utilise mainstream media to introduce candidates in Melaka polls

A Pakatan Harapan supporter is seen at the DAP operation room at Ayer Keroh, Melaka, November 7, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

MELAKA, Nov 14 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) will provide information on the party candidates to mainstream media platform in line with the government’s decision in allowing Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) to air posters and biodata of all candidates contesting in the Melaka state election from today.

Melaka PH chairman Adly Zahari said the airtime should be given fairly to all candidates so that voters in the state election could recognise them, especially the new faces, with the limitation to introduce themselves following the strict standard operating procedures (SOP).

“We are open for anything, the opportunity should be utilised to provide information to the people. While the government has announced it (permission), its implementation is still weak...(like) how they want to get the information, and at our level, how do we want to channel the profile of the candidates.

“It is an additional avenue for candidates to introduce themselves apart from using the social media,” he told reporters at Graha Amanah Bukit Katil here today.

Yesterday, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa was reported to have said that the government will allow RTM to broadcast posters and biodata of all candidates contesting in the Melaka state election.

He said the decision was made after taking into account the difficulty faced in campaigning and the voters having little knowledge of the candidates contesting in their respective constituencies.

The Election Commission has set November 20 as polling day for the Melaka state election, with early voting on November 16.

The election is called following the dissolution of the state assembly on October 4 after four state assemblymen withdrew support for the Chief Minister. — Bernama